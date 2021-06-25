169 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 169 new Coronavirus cases out of 42,660 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 25 June, taking confirmed infections to 74,343.

The 169 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,003 tests today)

18 through private initiative (1,996 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital lab (223 tests today)

Five from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (576 tests today)

140 confirmed cases found through 36,862 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 140 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 21 Limassol 31 Nicosia 41 Paphos 3 Famagusta 40 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 4 Education 0

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and three in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

