Public advised to be careful of computer fraud

The Electronic Crime Police is warning the public to be careful when receiving SMS messasges supposedly by courier companies.

The SMS messages include a link to a fake website informing the recipients that they have to proceed with completing their personal data and credit card information to pay a small fee.

When providing their information, the culprits have the ability to gain access to the recipients’ cards and get any available sums of money.

The public is adviced to be particularly careful and verify the validity of any website they visit.

