Update on Pera Pedi fire that is now under control

The Forestry Department announced that the huge fire that broke out this morning at Pera Pedi, has been under control since 12:40.

Due to the fire an area of four acres of forest land has been burned.

Some 80 people of the Forestry Deartment, 20 fire engines, 15 people with five fire engines, as well as people from the Police, the Civil Defenswe, the National Guard, the Limassol district administration and others have worked in order to put out the fire.

Strong forces remain in the area in case the fire rekindles.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

Read More:Wild fire in Pera Pedi area now under control-PHOTOS (UPDATED)