167 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 348, 231 men and 117 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry announced 167 new Coronavirus cases out of 645,598 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 18 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,398.

The 167 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

24 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (257 tests today)

Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,096)

36 through private initiative (2.425 tests today)

10 from public hospital labs (308 tests today)

One from the program of GP referral (108 tests today)

Four from antigen rapid test conducted privately (811 tests today)

88 confirmed cases found through 39,593 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 88 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 15 Limassol 39 Nicosia 22 Paphos 1 Famagusta 4 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Industrial area of Ergates 2 National Guard 0 Schools 3 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 33 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 34 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital.

