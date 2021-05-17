167 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 347, 230 men and 117 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry announced 167 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,304 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 17 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,231.

The 167 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

92 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (433 tests today)

Five within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (7,329)

27 through private initiative (2,220 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (264 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (919 tests today)

96 confirmed cases found through 50,821 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

366 tests conducted within the framework of the GP referrals program

1Five tests conducted on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 96 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 15 Limassol 27 Nicosia 44 Paphos 1 Famagusta 5 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Strovolos 0 National Guard 0 Schools 4

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

