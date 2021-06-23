167 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 167 new Coronavirus cases out of 33,413 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 24 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,999.

The 167 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

35 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (317 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,389)

17 through private initiative (1,749 tests today)

Two taken from public hospital lab (148 tests today)

Two from GP referral programs (148 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (447 tests today)

106 confirmed cases found through 28,090 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 106 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 17 Limassol 28 Nicosia 33 Paphos 2 Famagusta 25 Industrial area of Ypsonas 1 Industrial area of Dali 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

