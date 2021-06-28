President meets health experts in a bid to prevent new Covid-19 wave

President Nicos Anastasiades and health experts are meeting on Monday afternoon to consider ways to avert a new coronavirus wave amid great concern over the increase in cases – especially among young people.

The majority of the new cases in the past couple of weeks were either unvaccinated people or ones who did not complete their vaccination. And almost half of them are people under 40.

Philenews reports that the scientists are expected to update the President on the new epidemiological data, without, however, having any intention at the moment to propose new measures or restrictions.

Nonetheless, insiders said the government does consider the possibility of tightening some restrictions – not that this has been officially confirmed.

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced an alarming 216 new Covid-19 cases out of 38,787 PCR and rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 74,785.

A couple of weeks ago the number of ew cases were in two-digits.

The ministry keeps recommending to people to get vaccinated, to avoid the rapid spread of the “Delta” variant which poses a double risk of transmission, infection and hospitalisation.

Young people appear to be very reluctant in getting vaccinated, however.