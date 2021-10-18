166 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 564, 358 men and 206 women with an average age of 76.2. The Health Ministry announced 166 new Coronavirus cases out of 66,954 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 18 October, taking confirmed infections to 122,528.

The 166 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

25 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (403 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,378 tests today)

16 through private initiative (1,382 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (272 tests today)

82 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (39,335 tests today)

31 confirmed cases found through 21,685 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

499 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 31 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 10 Nicosia 7 Paphos 6 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Also two patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs.