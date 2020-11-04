166 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 166 new COVID-19 cases on 4 November, out of 3,529 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,100.

The break-down of new patients follows:

63 through tracing (488 tests today)

65 through private initiative (1,003 tests today)

Seven from public hospital labs (174 tests today)

15 from expatriates/passengers (926 tests today)

Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (254 tests today)

Three from students and teachers (198 tests today)

Two from soccer clubs (175 tests today)

Three from migrants’ structures (309 tests today)

In total, 40 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, five patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another 12 in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)