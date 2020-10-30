166 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 166 new COVID-19 cases on 30 October, out of 3,672 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,217.

The break-down of new patients follows:

20 through tracing (597 tests today)

123 through private initiative (1,805 tests today)

Seven from expatriates/passengers (887 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (234 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (63 tests today)

Two from football clubs (39 tests today)

One from students and teachers (47 tests today)

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the ICU. Moreover, four patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another eight in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)