166 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 166 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,275 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 12 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,700.

The 166 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (281 tests today)

13 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,114 tests today)

42 through private initiative (1,563 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of public hospital labs (227 tests today)

69 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,567 tests today)

21 confirmed cases found through 19,175 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 21 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 4 Nicosia 8 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 5 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.