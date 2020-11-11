165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday; four deaths

The Health Ministry announced that in addition to the three deaths already announced earlier, another male patient of COVID-19, 89 years old, with bad pre-existing medical conditions who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, died. The final cause of his death was due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 33, 20 men and 13 women. The average age is 75.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 165 new COVID-19 cases on 11 November, out of 3,291 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,461.

The break-down of new patients follows:

59 through tracing (608 tests today)

68 through private initiative (1,540 tests today)

16 from public hospital labs (254 tests today)

Five from expatriates/passengers (414 tests today)

15 from GP referrals and special patient groups (243 tests today)

Two from students and teachers (148 tests today)

Moreover the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases;

47 tests among migrants

37 tests among soccer clubs

In total, 57 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the ICU. Moreover, six patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)