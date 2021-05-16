165 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 165 new Coronavirus cases out of 63,798 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 16 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,064.

The 165 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

23 through tracing contacts of already confirmed cases (433 tests today)

Seven through private initiative (868 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (364 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (437 tests today)

114 confirmed cases found through 61,314 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

234 tests conducted within the framework of the GP referrals program

148 tests conducted on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 114 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 19 Limassol 39 Nicosia 50 Paphos 4 Famagusta 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 22 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 34 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO