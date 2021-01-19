164 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 176, 117 men and 59 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 164 new Coronavirus cases out of 8,366 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 19 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,294.

The 164 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

35 through tracing (243 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (260 tests today)

29 through private initiative (689 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (424 tests today)

Five from GP referral (235 tests today)

83 confirmed cases found through 6,499 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

16 tests conducted within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival

Analytically the 83 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 28 Larnaca 13 Nicosia 28 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 4 Banking sector 3 National Guard 2 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0 Industries/private companies 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 47 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)