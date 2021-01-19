News Local 164 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

164 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

 The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 176, 117 men and 59 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 164 new Coronavirus cases out of 8,366 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 19 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,294.

The 164 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 35 through tracing (243 tests today)
  • One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (260 tests today)
  • 29 through private initiative (689 tests today)
  • 11 from public hospital labs (424 tests today)
  • Five from GP referral (235 tests today)
  • 83 confirmed cases found through 6,499 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

  • 16 tests conducted within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival

Analytically the 83 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 28
Larnaca 13
 Nicosia 28
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 4
Banking sector 3
National Guard 2
Wider public sector 0
Health professionals 0
Industries/private companies 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 47 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

164 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
 The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 176,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 20 January 2021:   LIMASSOL Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30 Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Parking place...
Read more
World

Italy’s Mount Etna erupts at night time

gavriella -
Long streams of red-hot lava flowed down Mount Etna as Europe's tallest and most active volcano erupted again.   At 10,926 feet, Etna is the continent's...
Read more
Local

Cyprus secures another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

gavriella -
Through additional procedures of the European Commission, Cyprus secured another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, increasing the number of orders from the specific company...
Read more
Local

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

gavriella -
All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 20 January 2021:   LIMASSOL Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30 Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Parking place...
Read more
Local

Cyprus secures another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

gavriella -
Through additional procedures of the European Commission, Cyprus secured another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, increasing the number of orders from the specific company...
Read more
Local

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

gavriella -
All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the...
Read more
Local

Expert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

gavriella -
Any relaxations of COVID measures in place until the end of January should be made gradually and aimfully and with a specific procedure, member...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros