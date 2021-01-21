164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 178, 119 men and 59 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 164 new Coronavirus cases out of 11,170 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 21 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,636.

The 164 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

56 through tracing (314 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (135 tests today)

36 through private initiative (877 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (276 tests today)

Two from migrants’ facilities (two tests today)

65 confirmed cases found through 9,431 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

133 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 65 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 26 Larnaca 14 Nicosia 10 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 2 Closed structures 4 National Guard 4 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0 Industries/private companies 4 Industrial areas 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 47 patients are being in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)