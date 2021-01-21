News Local 164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 178, 119 men and 59 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 164 new Coronavirus cases out of 11,170 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 21 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,636.

The 164 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 56 through tracing (314 tests today)
  • One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (135 tests today)
  • 36 through private initiative (877 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (276 tests today)
  • Two from migrants’ facilities (two tests today)
  • 65 confirmed cases found through 9,431 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed case found:

  • 133 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 65 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 26
Larnaca 14
 Nicosia 10
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 2
Closed structures 4
National Guard 4
Wider public sector 0
Health professionals 0
Industries/private companies 4
Industrial areas 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 47 patients are being in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

Top Stories

Local

164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 178,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 22 January 2021: LIMASSOL Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30 Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol...
Read more
Local

Alcohol consumption among Cypriot students high

gavriella -
Alcohol consumption among students has been reduced, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority ascertained on the basis of a European research, conducted every four years....
Read more
Local

Earthquake measuring 5 felt all over Cyprus

gavriella -
An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred around 16:30 and was felt all over Cyprus. Due to the earthquake, the Parliament session that...
Read more
World

UK hits 5m vaccine doses as health minister defends scheduling change

gavriella -
British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday (January 21) lamented another record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, but hailed the achievements of the UK's...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 22 January 2021: LIMASSOL Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30 Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol...
Read more
Local

Alcohol consumption among Cypriot students high

gavriella -
Alcohol consumption among students has been reduced, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority ascertained on the basis of a European research, conducted every four years....
Read more
Local

Earthquake measuring 5 felt all over Cyprus

gavriella -
An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred around 16:30 and was felt all over Cyprus. Due to the earthquake, the Parliament session that...
Read more
Local

Increase of rapid tests to general population, workers

gavriella -
The number of antigen rapid tests conducted all over Cyprus will increase with tests taking place among the staff of private companies, industries, banks,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros