Vaccinations per district in Cyprus

According to the data of the period 26 April until 14 May, it is ascertained that the more the National Vaccination Place proceeds the more the confirmed cases are being reduced.

According to an announcement of the Health Ministry, partifcularly among the older ages in which the vaccination coverage exceeds 80%, the number of confirmed cases is firmly below the leveos of March, while hospitalizations have been greatly readuced.

At the same time, the vaccination coverage per districvt is increasing with Paphos leading with 46.6%. Then we have Nicosia with 43.7%, Larnaca with 42.3%, Limassol with 41.7% and Famagusta with 40% (data until 14 May).

The Vaccination Plan proceeds quickly and is aiming to armor at least 65% of the population with the first dose, within the fist six months of 2021.