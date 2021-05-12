NewsLocalPolice fine 25 in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fine 25 in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police issued 23 fines to individuals and two to shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police Force had carried out a total of 5,101 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,704 checks led to nine individuals getting a fine, while out of 298 checks in Limassol six individuals and one shop owner reported.

In Larnaca, one individual was booked after 753 checks, while in Pafos five individuals and one shop-owner were reported after 597 checks.

In Famagusta, 513 checks led to two individuals getting fined while 738 inspections in Morphou led to no fines whatsoever.

The Traffic Department carried out 427 checks and the Marine and Port Police another 71 without reporting any violations.

By Annie Charalambous
