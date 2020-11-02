162 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; one death

The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19 with extremely bad pre-existing medical conditions who had been recently transferred and was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was septic shock. The total number of deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 increased to 34, and deaths due to COVID-19 remained 26, 17 men and 9 women.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 162 new COVID-19 cases on 2 November, in addition to the 35 confirmed cases that were found in an old people’s home and were announced earlier, out of 2,706 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,760.

The break-down of new patients follows:

103 through tracing (852 tests today)

15 through private initiative (315 tests today)

Eight from expatriates/passengers (1,078 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (155 tests today)

24 from GP referrals and special patient groups (306 tests today)

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, five patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another eight in the COVID-19 unit.

