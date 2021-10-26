162 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 162 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,892 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 26 October, taking confirmed infections to 123,708.

The 162 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (319 tests today)

Nine from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,940 tests today)

26 through private initiative (1,634 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (203 tests today)

58 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (27,624 tests today)

38 confirmed cases found through 20,040 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

132 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 38 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 7 Nicosia 12 Paphos 2 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 15 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 10 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally,10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.