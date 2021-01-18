162 new cases, five deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 175, 116 men and 59 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 162 new Coronavirus cases out of 9,384 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 18 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,130.

The 162 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

43 through tracing (251 tests today)

Six within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (577 tests today)

One within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7 th day of their arrival (19 tests today)

day of their arrival (19 tests today) 18 through private initiative (442 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (239 tests today)

One from GP referral (135 tests today)

80 confirmed cases found through 7,721 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 80 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 3 Limassol 30 Larnaca 16 Nicosia 21 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 3 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0 Industries/private companies 2 Industrial areas 0

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 35 in the COVID-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Another six patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 47 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)