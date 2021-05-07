With schools opening on Monday, Ministry clarifies who is exempted from rapid test

In view of the return of students to schools on Monday the Ministry of Education has clarified who has to undergo a rapid test and where.

Exempted from a rapid antigen test are the following:

Teachers who hold a valid vaccination certificate against COVID-19 from the Republic, have completed their vaccination with any licensed vaccine and 14 days have elapsed since the administration of their last dose , and

against COVID-19 from the Republic, with any licensed vaccine and , and Teachers and students who have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 6 months.

In addition, the Ministry released a list with remote units that will be operating from Friday, May 7 until Sunday, May 9 in schools providing free rapid antigen tests for students and their guardians.

It also said that these units are additional to all other units operating for the island’s general population and employees.