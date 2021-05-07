NewsLocalWith schools opening on Monday, Ministry clarifies who is exempted from rapid...

With schools opening on Monday, Ministry clarifies who is exempted from rapid test

In view of the return of students to schools on Monday the Ministry of Education has clarified who has to undergo a rapid test and where.

Exempted from a rapid antigen test are the following:

  • Teachers who hold a valid vaccination certificate against COVID-19 from the Republic, have completed their vaccination with any licensed vaccine and 14 days have elapsed since the administration of their last dose, and
  • Teachers and students who have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 6 months.

In addition, the Ministry released a list with remote units that will be operating from Friday, May 7 until Sunday, May 9 in schools providing free rapid antigen tests for students and their guardians.

It also said that these units are additional to all other units operating for the island’s general population and employees.

 

RAPID TEST SCHEDULE 7-9/5/2021

 

Remote Units only for students of Primary Schools, Gymnasiums and Lyceums and for their guardians

LEFKOSIA

Timetable
PALLOURIOTISSA LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
ACROPOLIS LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
EGKOMI GYMNASIUM

 

09:00-18:00
C’ TECHNICAL SCHOOL ARCHBISHOP MAKARIOS ΙΙΙ

09:00-18:00
 LATSIA LYCEUM

09:00-18:00

SATURDAY

11:00-20:00

LEMESOS

 
LANITIO LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
POLEMIDIA LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
LINOPETRA GYMNASIUM

09:00-18:00
TSIREIO GYMNASIUM

09:00-18:00

LARNAKA

 
ARADIPPOU LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
PANCYPRIAN LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
LIVADIA LYCEUM

09:00-18:00

PAFOS

PAFOS 6TH PRIMARY SCHOOL

 

09:00-18:00
PEFKIOS GEORGIADES 12th PRIMARY SCHOOL

09:00-18:00

AMMOCHOSTOS

 
PARALIMNI LYCEUM

 

09:00-18:00
KOKKINOCHORIA PANOU IOANNOU GYMNASIUM

09:00-18:00

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK PM Johnson’s party sweeps to victory in bellwether election
Next articlePandemic management and corona pass the focus of the election campaign on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros