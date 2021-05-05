Man running for parliament to directly stand trial for alleged rape before Assize court

A man who is running for parliament in the island’s upcoming elections will directly stand trial for rape allegations before an Assize court at the instructions of the Attorney General’s Office.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the case was filed on Tuesday with the woman who reported it saying the alleged rape took place 10 years ago.

This is the 15th case filed in the last three months concerning sexual harassment of women or men in Cyprus. They road was paved by the first complaint filed by acclaimed Cypriot athlete Andri Eleftheriou back in January.

In a post on her Facebook page, the woman who accuses the candidate said it happened at a time when “no authority and no society was prepared to listen to us during the panic.”

“At the time we wanted someone to save us from what we were going through or at least listen and believe us,” she also said.

The woman said she decided to report the case now because she learned it was not the only time he had done it.

The woman said there was no political expediency “and from the moment the party did not know it is not responsible.”