16,000-euro-fine to a coffee shop not requesting SafePass

Police are issuing several fines since establishments do not respect the health protocols. A coffee shop of a known chain in Engomi has to pay 16,000 euros since following a Police check it was ascertained that they did not request the presence of SafePass. Another fine was issued to a supermarket because one of its employees was working without a SafePass.

Restaurants, coffee shops and supermarket react to the huge fines and are asking that the state carries out the relevant checks since they do not have the necessary staff.