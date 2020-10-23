News Local 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 160 new COVID-19 cases on 23 October, out of 4,327 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,314.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 51 through tracing (527 tests today)
  • 89 through private initiative (2,281 tests today)
  • 10 from expatriates/passengers (946 tests today)
  • Three from public hospital labs (185 tests today)
  • Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (70 tests today)
  • Four from old people’s homes (156 tests today)

Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

  • 124 tests from students and teachers
  • Seven tests from football clubs
  • Nine tests from courts and Justice Ministry staff
  • 22 tests from migrants’ structures

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Ministry insists there is confirmed case among American Center staff

