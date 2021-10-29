 160 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 160 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,738 and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 30 October, taking confirmed infections to 124,177.

The 160 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (529 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,580 tests today)

25 through private initiative (1,452 tests today)

One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (200 tests today)

56 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,302 tests today)

39 confirmed cases found through 20,408 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 39 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 7 Nicosia 13 Paphos 4 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 10 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 11 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, one patient is being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.