16 year old Somalian missing for two days, pls share

Authorities have appealed for information from the public than can help locate Mohamed Omar Abdullahi, a 16 year old teenage boy from Somalia, who’s been missing since Friday from his place of residence in Nicosia.

He is described as 1.75, thin build, brown eyes and curly brown hair.

When he left home he was wearing camouflage shorts, an orange t-shirt and grey trainers.

If you have any information, please call the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, contact the nearest police station or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

By Constantinos Tsintas
