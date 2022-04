The Police are seeking information that might find DENISA BELOVA KASAPOGLOU, 16, who has been missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 14.00 on 9 April 2022.

DENISA is thin, 1.60 with long black hair.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805187 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.