16-year-old missing since December (photo)

The Police are looking for information that might help locate ABDIRAHMAN ADHAMID MOHAMED, 16, from Somalia, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 28 December.

The 16-year-old is 1.70, of normal weight, with a mustache and a small beard, while he is injured at the left eyebrow.

He was last seen wearing a black truck suit, green footer, a black jacket and sports shoes.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.

By gavriella
