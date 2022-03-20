NewsLocal16-year-old missing from place of residence (photo)

16-year-old missing from place of residence (photo)

The Police have released the photo of a 16-year-old boy, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia, aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

The boy is Diallo Mohammed from Guinea, who has been missing since 21.00 on Friday, 18 March. Diallo is 1.85, of strong built, with short black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, red pants and slippers, while he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22.802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

By gavriella
Previous articlePartly cloudy on Sunday
Next articleStrike measures at Nicosia and Larnaca buses continue

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros