16-year-old missing from place of residence (photo)

The Police have released the photo of a 16-year-old boy, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia, aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

The boy is Diallo Mohammed from Guinea, who has been missing since 21.00 on Friday, 18 March. Diallo is 1.85, of strong built, with short black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, red pants and slippers, while he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22.802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.