Police are looking for 16-year old Haj Taha M. Tzan, from Syria, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Limassol since 21.00 on Thursday 2 December.

The 16-year-old is 1.70 metres tall, with short curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.