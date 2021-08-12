16-year-old missing from home for 14 days (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 16-year old MISENGA LOKWA LORDY, from Kongo, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since noon of 29 July 2021.

Lordy is 1.65 metres tall, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, short jeans and slippers while he also has an earring on his left ear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.