NewsLocal16-year-old missing from her home in Limassol (PHOTO)

16-year-old missing from her home in Limassol (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 16-year old ALISSA PITT from Russia, permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 10 July, 2021.

Alissa is 1.65 metres tall, thin with long wavy blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her left hand, picturing a small triangle. She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt, a blue short skirt and beige sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
Previous articleCivil Defence announces activation of sirens on 15, 20 July
Next article46-year-old has been missing for months (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros