16-year-old missing from her home in Limassol (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 16-year old ALISSA PITT from Russia, permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 10 July, 2021.

Alissa is 1.65 metres tall, thin with long wavy blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her left hand, picturing a small triangle. She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt, a blue short skirt and beige sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.