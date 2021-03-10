News Local 16-year-old declared missing, arrested by Police for stealing

16-year-old declared missing, arrested by Police for stealing

The Police in Limassol arrested a 16-year-old girl for a case of burglary, an offence that seems to have taken place between 9 and 10 March. The girl had been declared by her family as a missing person.

According to information, the girl was seen by the Police in the area of Polemidia but when she was stopped a quantity of jewelry as well as 1,130 euros were found in her bag. She was arrested and was led to the Limassol CID.

There it was ascertained that part of the objects in her possession had been stolen from a house in Polemidia and from a car in the same area.

The minor was arrested on the basis of a court warrant.

