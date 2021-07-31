in-cyprusTwo teenage boys seriously injured in moped accident

Two teenage boys seriously injured in moped accident

 

Two teenage boys, 16 and 14, suffered serious injuries last night in a road accident near Aradippou, in Larnaca.

According to a police report, the accident happened just before ten in the evening, when the moped that the 16 year old was driving, with the 14 tear old in the back seat, collided on Omirou avenue with a car driven by a 24 year old man.

The moped struck the front left of the vehicle, the 16 year old lost control, veered on the right and hit the wall of a house.

Both the teenagers suffered serious injuries but according to doctors their condition is not life threatening.

The Aradippou station is investigating the cause of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
