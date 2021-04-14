NewsLocalFormer Kiti bishop to stand rape trial on April 26 'categorically' denies...

Former Kiti bishop to stand rape trial on April 26 ‘categorically’ denies accusations

Former Kiti bishop Chrysostomos who will stand trial for rape later in the month has categorically denied the accusations and said justice will prevail, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

“The accusations against me are all lies and I deny them in the most categorical way,” said the fallen from grace clergyman who is now 83 years old.

“I have faith in Justice through which I will prove my innocence,” he added.

The former bishop is to stand trial before Larnaca Assize Court on April 26, Orthodox Easter’s Holy Monday.

The case is based on a complaint filed by a woman allegedly assaulted between April 1 and 30, 2011.

The reported assault had taken at his place of work at the time – that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

He is also due to appear before court for a case of indecent assault of a second woman that was allegedly committed in November 1981. At the time, the woman was only 16.

The second case was filed in court on Monday and the trial date was set for June 8.

The former high-ranking clergyman was accompanied by his lawyer and was released on €50,000 bail and after handing in his travel documents.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSupreme court rejects request for additional testimonies by British woman in gang rape case
Next articleQueen Elizabeth returns to royal duties four days after her husband’s death

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros