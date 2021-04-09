NewsLocalPolicemen transferred from one trade union to another

Policemen transferred from one trade union to another

The Cyprus Police Association expressed its concern about the fact that some colleagues are trying to divide the members of the Police Force.

In an announcement, the Association noted that some colleagues are openly transferring policemen from one trade union to another in order to serve their own personal interests.

The association is urging the members of the Force not to listen to these people and remain faithful to the Cyprus Police Association which since its founding has been defending their rights.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleFuneral of Chasikos on Sunday in the presence of President Anastasiades
Next articleBritish strain of COVID-19 dominant in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros