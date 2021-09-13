159 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 532, 341 men and 191 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 159 new Coronavirus cases out of 76,913 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 13 September, taking confirmed infections to 118.090.

The 159 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

14 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (215 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,679 tests today)

26 through private initiative (1,694 tests today)

Seven taken from public hospital labs (279 tests today)

82 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (50,693 tests today)

25 confirmed cases found through 21,109 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

244 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 25 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 7 Nicosia 7 Paphos 4 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 3 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 15 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital.

Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.