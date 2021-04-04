Mostly fine weather on Sunday with some clouds on the mountains

NewsLocalMostly fine weather on Sunday with some clouds on the mountains

The weather on Sunday will be mostly fine with some low clouds expected on the mountains in the afternoon.

Winds will be initially variable, south-westerly, 3 Beaufort and will gradually turn south-westerly to westerly and in the afternoon north-westerly moderate to strong, force 3 to 4, turning moderate 4 in some areas. The sea will be rough.

The temperature will rise to 23 C inland, 22 C to the eastern, south-eastern and north coastal areas and around 20 C in the remaining coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains.

