Strict health protocols in churches proposed for Orthodox Easter holy week

Health experts are reviewing protocols to ensure a safe return of the faithful to church in view of the holy week of Orthodox Easter which falls on May 2 this year.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that epidemiologists advising the government on covid have proposed the number of faithful inside a church to rise during holy week.

But only under strict health protocols which go as far as to include effective distancing even between priests and hymn chanters since they won’t be wearing a mask.

Another proposal is for the layout of stools where the faithful sit to be also re-arranged.

As for Good Friday processions behind the flower-bedecked symbolic bier of Christ, to the haunting hymn of the Virgin Mary’s lament for the death of her son, these are certainly banned this year.

And so are hugs and kisses or joyous proclamations of “Christ is risen!” as church bells ring at midnight on Holy Saturday.

Moreover, no family gatherings over lamb roasted whole on a spit for an Easter lunch are on the menu.