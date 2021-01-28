News Local 158 new cases, four deaths announced on Thursday

158 new cases, four deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 197, 132 men and 65 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 158 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,594 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 28 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,538.

The 158 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 38 through tracing (335 tests today)
  • 17 through private initiative (765 tests today)
  • Seven from public hospital labs (271 tests today)
  • 96 confirmed cases found through 11,929 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 146 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports
  • 122 tests within the framework of GP referrals
  • 26 tests within the framework of checking migrants’ facilities

Analytically the 96 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 45
Larnaca 12
Nicosia 31
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Public sector 0
Working sites 0
Businesses 0

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hoourital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 22 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 41 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, five in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests during period 29-31 January

Top Stories

Local

158 new cases, four deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 197,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests during period 29-31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites during the period 29-31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa...
Read more
World

‘Turkey 3rd country worldwide with vaccines at clinical phase’

gavriella -
Joining just two other vaccines in the world, vaccines developed in Turkey are now set to enter the clinical study phase, said the nation’s...
Read more
Local

40-year-old charged with possession of drugs and antiquities

gavriella -
A 40-year-old resident of Paphos was yesterday arrested after the Police found a quantity of drugs and antiquities at his house. The police search took...
Read more
World

Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

gavriella -
Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests during period 29-31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites during the period 29-31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa...
Read more
Local

40-year-old charged with possession of drugs and antiquities

gavriella -
A 40-year-old resident of Paphos was yesterday arrested after the Police found a quantity of drugs and antiquities at his house. The police search took...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms

gavriella -
The Department of Meteorology issued this afternoon a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms. Specifically, according to the report, local showers and isolated thunderstorms...
Read more
Local

Tax Department informs of possible suspension of all systems for two days

gavriella -
The Tax Department is informing the public that due to upgrading of its computer systems all systems might be suspended from Friday 14:00 until...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros