158 new cases, four deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 197, 132 men and 65 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 158 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,594 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 28 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,538.

The 158 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

38 through tracing (335 tests today)

17 through private initiative (765 tests today)

Seven from public hospital labs (271 tests today)

96 confirmed cases found through 11,929 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

146 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

122 tests within the framework of GP referrals

26 tests within the framework of checking migrants’ facilities

Analytically the 96 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 5 Limassol 45 Larnaca 12 Nicosia 31 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Public sector 0 Working sites 0 Businesses 0

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hoourital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 22 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 41 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, five in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

(PIO)