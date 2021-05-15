157 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 157 new Coronavirus cases out of 983,338 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 15 May, taking confirmed infections to 70,899.

The 157 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three within the framework of checks at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,171 tests today)

45 through private initiative (2,196 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (154 tests today)

One from GP referrals (146 tests today)

Seven from antigen rapid test conducted privately (999 tests today)

95 confirmed cases found through 77,373 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

299 tests taken within the framework of tracing contacts of already confirmed cases

Analytically the 95 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 14 Limassol 30 Nicosia 28 Paphos 8 Famagusta 8 National Guard 0 Closed structures 7

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 20 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

