155 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 548, 349 men and 199 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 155 new Coronavirus cases out of 64,474 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 20 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,113.

The 155 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

13 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (307 tests today)

Nine from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,167 tests today)

22 through private initiative (2,156 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (221 tests today)

75 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (36,963 tests today)

32 confirmed cases found through 21,417 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

241 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Two tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 32 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 4 Nicosia 10 Paphos 4 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.