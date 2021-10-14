153 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

NewsLocal153 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

Covid37
The Health Ministry announced 153 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,108 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 14 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,995.

The 153 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 26 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (370 tests today)
  • Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,443 tests today)
  • 20 through private initiative (1,403 tests today)
  • Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (216 tests today)
  • One taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals (127 tests today)
  • 71 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,766 tests today)
  • 24 confirmed cases found through 19.783 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 24 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 2
Limassol 4
Nicosia 12
Paphos 2
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 0
Schools 4
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.

 

By gavriella
