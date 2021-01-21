News Local Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 22 January 2021:

LIMASSOL

Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30

Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30

Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30

LARNACA

Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30

Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00

Municipal parking place, Athinenou (next to Municipal Hall) 08:30-16:30

Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30

NICOSIA

Parking place Lidl supermarket, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30

Parking place Lidl supermarket, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30

Apostle Andreas Church Aglandjia 09:30-16:30

State Fair (east entrance) 08:30-16:30

PAPHOS

Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00

Church in Chloraka Square 08:30-17:00

FAMAGUSTA

Parking place Metro supermarket 08:30-16:30

Square of Acheritou community 13:00-16:30

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAlcohol consumption among Cypriot students high
Next article164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

Top Stories

Local

164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 178,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 22 January 2021: LIMASSOL Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30 Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol...
Read more
Local

Alcohol consumption among Cypriot students high

gavriella -
Alcohol consumption among students has been reduced, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority ascertained on the basis of a European research, conducted every four years....
Read more
Local

Earthquake measuring 5 felt all over Cyprus

gavriella -
An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred around 16:30 and was felt all over Cyprus. Due to the earthquake, the Parliament session that...
Read more
World

UK hits 5m vaccine doses as health minister defends scheduling change

gavriella -
British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday (January 21) lamented another record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, but hailed the achievements of the UK's...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

164 new cases, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 178,...
Read more
Local

Alcohol consumption among Cypriot students high

gavriella -
Alcohol consumption among students has been reduced, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority ascertained on the basis of a European research, conducted every four years....
Read more
Local

Earthquake measuring 5 felt all over Cyprus

gavriella -
An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occurred around 16:30 and was felt all over Cyprus. Due to the earthquake, the Parliament session that...
Read more
Local

Increase of rapid tests to general population, workers

gavriella -
The number of antigen rapid tests conducted all over Cyprus will increase with tests taking place among the staff of private companies, industries, banks,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros