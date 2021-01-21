Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 22 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00
Municipal parking place, Athinenou (next to Municipal Hall) 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30
Apostle Andreas Church Aglandjia 09:30-16:30
State Fair (east entrance) 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00
Church in Chloraka Square 08:30-17:00
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place Metro supermarket 08:30-16:30
Square of Acheritou community 13:00-16:30
