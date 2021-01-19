News Local Cyprus-UAE review prospects of advancing bilateral relations

Cyprus-UAE review prospects of advancing bilateral relations

The foreign ministers of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have reviewed the prospects of advancing relations between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday held talks in the Arab country, according to an official announcement.

The steadily growing cooperation between their countries was also underlined, the statement said.

In addition, the two top diplomats addressed the recent regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. As well as of ensuring security and stability in the region.

The two ministers also discussed the global fight against the covid-19 pandemic and the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure fair and equitable access to the vaccine for every country in the world.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth and width of the UAE-Cypriot relations and underscored the Emirates’ determination to foster cooperation in the common interests of their peoples.

By Annie Charalambous
