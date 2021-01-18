President, Edek leader meet to try to reach consensus on 2021 budget

Days only before Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget is to be put for approval before parliament, the President on Monday meets with socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos whose party’s vote determines the outcome.

The first bill was rejected in December after opposition Diko voted against it because the government refused to allow the Auditor-General to probe the island’s controversial and now banned citizenship for investment programme.

Diko had been voting for state budgets throughout the current administration’s term despite disagreement on other issues.

The government and ruling Disy are now counting on Edek’s three votes to pass the bill on Thursday. However, Edek has made its own demands, some being difficult to grant, since they relate to sensitive banking issues.

Edek MPs insist that more rights should be given to borrowers facing foreclosure including the right to buy their defaulted loan at 50% to 55% of its value before it gets auctioned.

Also present at Monday’s crucial meeting at the presidential palace is ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou.