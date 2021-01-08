Finmin presents amended state budget 2021 to party leaders

Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides on Friday presented political party leaders in Cyprus the revised state budget for 2021.

Present at the meeting was President Nicos Anastasiades and House Speaker Adamos Adamos.

The Presidential Palace budget briefing took place just before Cabinet met to decide on new measures to curn the spread of COVID-19 in Cyprus.

Petrides was due to also elaborate on the financial package of supportive measures in view of the new restrictions.

Plans concern the coverage of operating expenses of companies, while those of the Ministry of Labour concern the coverage of salary costs.

Parliament in December rejected by majority rule the state budget for 2021 which is to be re-submitted for approval early next week following amendments.

(CNA)