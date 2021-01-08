Police fine 57 citizens for breaking covid-19 measures

Police handed out 57 fines to individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

CNA also reported that police had carried out a total of 7,818 checks.

In Nicosia, out of 2,612 checks 15 individuals were fined, in Limassol 20 individuals were booked after 2,555 checks and in Larnaca 10 individuals got fines after 725 checks.

In Paphos, 1057 checks led to 6 individuals getting fines, out of 698 checks in Famagusta six individuals were fined and in Morphou 160 checks led to no one getting fined.

Marine police carried out 11 checks with no violations reported.