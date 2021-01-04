Strain of COVID-19 found in one of 24 samples examined

The Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) confirmed the existence of a strain of the coronavirus (VOC 202012/01) in Cyprus.

CING completed the specialized checked to 24 samples of people who tested positive in the last week of December, from all districts, confirming the existence of the strain of the virus in one of the 24 cases examined.

A representative of the Health Ministry clarified that due to the small number of samples examined the spread of the strain cannot be determined.

