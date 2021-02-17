15-year-old says raped by three persons; 19-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old man was today led before the Limassol District Court for the case of raping a minor, an offence that occurred in December in Limassol.

According to the minor’s complaint, she had arranged to go out with the 19-year-old, with whom she had an affair. As she said he picked her up in a car with another two young men.

They drove to an isolated area where with using substances they all came into sexual contact with the girl.

The 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody for six days while the other two men are wanted.

